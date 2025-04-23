Scholarship drive surpasses $3,600

The annual campaign to raise funds to be awarded as scholarships to graduating seniors continues to grow.

Donations for the 2025 Elgin Scholarship Fund Drive continue to come in.

So far, just four weeks into the drive, $3,645 has been raised.

Recent donations to the scholarship fund have been made by Central Valley Ag, Dale & Renee Schindler, Terry & Michele Reicks; and Kurt & Linda Blair.

Other businesses and individuals contributing to the scholarship fund so far are CVA Ag, Feed and Grain, Bruce & Joanne Anderson, Bank of Elgin, Mike & Connie Dvorak, Dave & Janice Eischeid, Betty Getzfred, Darlene Heithoff, Mary & Bill Hubert, Karen Kinney, Duane & Vicki Miller, Ed & Anne Parks, Ray & Peggy Payne, Jim & Chris Redding, Marilyn Reilly, Janie Score, Vida Sprout, Deborah Warren and Sharon Wilkinson.

Funds raised by May 1 are eligible for a matching grant. Those wishing to contribute to the fund drive can do so at the Bank of Elgin, PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636. Donations can be made at the Bank of Elgin or mailed to Elgin Area Community Foundation, PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636-0345.