Scholarship drive now close to $3,900

Having kicked off the fundraising campaign, the Elgin Area Community Foundation scholarship drive has raised close to $3,900 in two weeks.

The drive is held to raise funds to be awarded as scholarships to qualifying seniors at Elgin Public and Pope John High Schools.

According to treasurer Anne Parks, $3,890 has been raised so far. Donors last week were Nancy Wylie (in memory of Craig Keech), Nancy Wylie (in memory of Dawn Keech Hall), Rich & Gwen Kinney, The Elgin Review, Terry & Michele Reicks, Bruce & Joanne Anderson, Barb Bode, Sharon V. Wilkinson, and Vida Sprout (in memory of George Sprout).

Previous donors were Mary Avidano, The Bank of Elgin, Mary Jane Boes, Dean’s Market, Lonnie Dinslage, William & Carol Eischeid, Kenneth & Jeanine Jochum, Jim & Anne Meis, Duane & Vicki Miller, Randy & Linda Mitchell, Michael & Gina Moser, Ed & Anne Parks, Jim & Chris Redding, Dale & Renee Schindler, Janie Score and Leora Sullivan.

Persons wishing to make a donation may do so by sending their contribution to: Elgin Area Community Foundation, PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636-0345.