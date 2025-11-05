Schmitt to be guest speaker at Elgin Vets Day program

Veterans Day will be observed in Elgin with a special program next week.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month (11 a.m. Tuesday, November 11), the annual observance will be held in the gymnasium at Elgin Public School.

The event, will feature presentations and music from students at Elgin’s schools as well as participation from the VFW and American Legion posts and their auxiliaries and will begin at 11 a.m. in the school gym. Giving the Veterans Day Address will be Michael Schmitt.

The son of Mike and Jan Schmitt, he graduated from Elgin Public Schools in 2000 and, later, Wayne State College.

During his eight years of service in the U.S. Army, Michael served one tour in South Korea and two combat tours in Afghanistan. After completion of military service, Michael has continued his service to our country with the Department of Justice.

At the conclusion of the program, the Elgin Community Center will offer a free meal to all military veterans. The meal will consist of smothered pork steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, lettuce salad and pumpkin cake.

The meal for the veterans is being sponsored by Thunderhead Energy Center. Please call (402) 843-5757 by November 10 to reserve a meal (eat in or carry out). The cost of the meal for all others will be over 60 – $7; under 60 – $10.

Beverages for Veterans

The Elgin VFW Auxiliary Post #5816 will be doing a special event to recognize veterans next week. From Monday through Friday, November 10-14, the auxiliary will ‘Buy a Veteran a Beverage.’ Veterans can stop in at Elgin One-Stop to get your beverage.