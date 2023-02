MADISON — So close.

The Wolfpack’s lone female wrestler came within one victory of qualifying for the Nebraska State Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Senior Isabella Smidt split her four matches at the NSAA Girls A-2 District Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday at Madison High School.

The two-day tournament featured girl wrestlers from across the state.

In the quarter-final round Smidt matched up against Martha Hinneh of Omaha Marian. For the full story turn to this week’s Review.