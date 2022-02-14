Schindler benefit to now be held at St. Boniface gym

A new venue will be utilized for a medical benefit to be held later this month in Elgin.

Organizers for the medical benefit for Pope John teacher Marin Schindler and family met last week and determined that participation has grown to the point that the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall could no longer adequately serve in that capacity.

As a result, organizers have decided to utilize St. Boniface Gymnasium as site of the event to be held Saturday, Feb. 26. A snow date will be the next day, Sunday, Feb. 27.

A meal featuring chili and chicken noodle soups will be served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium.

The meal will be a free will offering.

Both silent and live auctions will be conducted between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., headed up by Ted Baum.

Schindler has been unable to work this school year do to the complications from a rare histiocytic disorder.

Among the many items to be auctioned off are guns, a gun safe, ammunition, a quilt as well as other assorted items sure to capture people’s interest.

Persons wishing to make cash donations can do so to the following address: Marin Schindler Benefit c/o Anna Meis, 83576 522 Avenue, Elgin, NE 68636.