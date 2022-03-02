Schindler benefit Sunday, attracts hundreds to Elgin

While the focus of many in Elgin was on postseason basketball games for much of last week, that was not the case on Sunday. The St. Boniface gymnasium, beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing late into the afternoon, was full of people attending a medical fundraiser for the Kevin and Marin Schindler family. Following a soup luncheon which had people lined up outside to the street waiting to get in, a silent auction began. Then, with auctioneer Ted Baum leading the action, a team of auctioneers began a live auction which had more than 80 items for persons to bid on.

“It was so good to see and socialize with family, friends, community members, and all who came,” Marin said. “Kevin and I felt humbled by everyone’s hard work and generosity. I am so thankful that I’m home and was able to attend.” Turn to this week’s review to read the complete story.