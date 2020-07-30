Schiltmeyer scholarship recipients announced

The Shari Schiltmeyer Scholarship is awarded to young ladies from either Pope John XXIII Central Catholic or Elgin Public Schools who have played softball in Elgin for a minimum of two years in the 12 and under or 14 and under age groups.

Along with playing softball both years, the recipients must have participated in fundraising for the scholarship organization. The recipients must possess the ability to do post-secondary work in a satisfactory manner and

pursue a degree of higher education from an accredited, qualified institution. This year’s recipients of the Shari Schiltmeyer Scholarship are Kayce Kallhoff and Haley Zegers.