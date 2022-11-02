Saturday, Sunday confirmation programs at St. Bonaventure

Seventy-four area Catholic youth participated in confirmation services held this week at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church at Raeville. Confirmed Saturday were (l-r) Top row: Matthew Dilly, Kaiden Bode, Paiton Hoefer, Linus Borer, Kellan Hoefer, Logan Kester, Christian Behnk, Kelton Bruhn and Daley Bearinger. Third row: Karson Kallhoff, Isaac Hemenway, Samuel Hemenway, Riley Lordemann, Taylor Beckman, Carter Beckman and Ethan Kester. Second row: Kenna Brabec, Aislynn Kester, Raina Krebs, Archbishop George Lucas, Natalie Burenheide and Katelyn Krohn. Front row: Fr. Joseph Sund, Jamie Dozler, Shaylie Kester, Lenora Kester, Irelyn Bearinger, Eliza Borer, Jaydalynn Chessmore, Darby Carstens, Jovie Vaisvilas, Emma Lordemann and Fr. John Norman.

Participating in confirmation services Sunday were (l-r) Top row: Callie Heithoff, Kaitey Schumacher, Haley Parks, Sara Bode, Trey Rittscher, Ellie Ruterbories, Fr. John Norman, Archbishop George Lucas, Emma Ruterbories, Michael Koenig, Fr. Joseph Sund, Keaton Thiele, Alec Schindler, Gage Thiessen and Landyn Veik. Second row: Gavin Whiting, Dylon Parks, Garrett Napier, Myles Kittelson, Jack Barlow, Preston Hoke, Sharon Bartak, Hudson Napier, Camryn Pelster, Cale Kinney, Rebecca Napier, Adyson Mlnarik, Jenna Funk, Ashlynne Charf, Bailey Ahlers, Skyler Meis, Camry Kittelson and Jaidyn Schrad. Front row: Aiden Klein, Reese Stuhr, Tessa Barlow, Olivia Klein, Juliana McNally, Jazmine McNally, Taylynne Charf, Dylan Rotherham, Julie Olivan, Brooklyn Meis, Kayton Zwingman, Yazlin Zermeno, Amor Zermeno and Harlie Tyler.