Saturday accident claims the life of Lucas Nygren, 34

A motorcycle accident Saturday evening claimed the life of a 34-year-old Tilden man. According to information provided by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Lucas Nygren, 34, of Tilden, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which took place around 5:26 p.m. Saturday.

The accident occurred on 839 Road (North Street), approximately one-half mile east of the Highway 14 and 839 Road. Responding to the accident were Elgin Fire & Rescue and the Neligh Rescue Squad. Nygren’s wife, Ciera Nygren, 27, was taken to Antelope Memorial Hospital. Investigating the accident are the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department and Neligh Police Department.