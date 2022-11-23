Santa to arrive in Elgin on Dec. 7

Santa’s arrival in Elgin is just one of many events which will be happening on Wednesday afternoon/evening, December 7.

“Elgin’s Hometown Christmas” will feature a number of activities centered around the Knights of Columbus Hall. Beginning at 4 p.m., residents can enjoy a bowl of chili or chicken noodle soup, ham & cheese sandwich, cookie and a drink. Food will be prepared and served by the Elgin Community Center.

New this year, when children enter the hall, they will get to purchase their choice of a “Craft Bag” containing something suitable for all ages. They can then go to a station and create their “masterpiece.” Craft bags can also be purchased as gifts to their friends.

Then, at 4:30 p.m., the moment youth have been waiting for — SANTA ARRIVES! He will be located in the garden area adjacent to the KC Hall til 7 p.m. to hear children’s wishes. See ad for how to sign up. The times of 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. are being held open for families who were unable to sign up early. It will be first come/first serve.

The day will be capped off at 7 p.m. with the Christmas Parade. Started several years ago, Christmas-themed floats will begin their route at the corner of Cedar Street and Highway 14. The route will travel north to Elgin OneStop, then turn around and come back down Highway 14 to Cedar Street.