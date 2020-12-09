Santa Claus and holiday parade to be tonight

In just a couple of hours, Santa Claus will be in Elgin!

Tonight,Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Elgin Community Club is sponsoring Santa Claus’ first official visit to Elgin this holiday season.

Due to COVID, this year’s event will be held outdoors in the courtyard adjacent to the Elgin KC Hall. Santa will be there from 4:30 p.m. to approximately 6 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., a Christmas parade will be held on Highway 14 from Cedar to North Street.