Santa Claus and holiday parade to be next week

It’s just a week away!

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Elgin Community Club is sponsoring Santa Claus’ first official visit to Elgin this holiday season. It will be an opportunity for children to share their thoughts and wishes with Santa.

Due to COVID, this year’s event will be held outdoors in the courtyard adjacent to the Elgin KC Hall. Santa will be there from 4:30 p.m. to approximately 6 p.m.

Elgin’s official Christmas tree will be lit during that time and, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., a Christmas parade will be held on Highway 14 from Cedar to North Street.