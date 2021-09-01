Sally Schrage-Beckman, 90 of Elgin, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Albion.

Celestine Louise “Sally” Schalk, daughter of Anthony and Agnes (Klink) Schalk, was born December 11, 1930, at Elgin. She lived with her family on a farm near Raeville, NE where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Church, and then the family moved to Elgin in 1941.

She attended St. Boniface School where she graduated from the eighth grade in 1944. She then stayed home to care for her mother and younger siblings.

On June 7, 1949, Sally was united in marriage to Raymond J. Schrage at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. They farmed southwest of Elgin until 1958 when they purchased a farm southeast of Elgin.

Sally was a homemaker and farm wife, raising the couple’s children and helping keep the farm going, raising purebred Chester White hogs. In 1985, they retired to Elgin where they purchased Sally’s childhood home. Ray died later that year.

Sally married Cletus “Dick” Beckman on May 15, 1987, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. They continued living in Elgin where Sally worked at Bert’s Bar and the flower shop in Elgin before retiring.

She was a member of St. Bonaventure and St. Boniface Churches, the Christian Mothers and Altar Society. She was a 4-H leader, CCD teacher, and a member of the Chester White Association. She was an avid card player, seamstress, cook and enjoyed bowling for many years. She also loved to dance and made excellent wedding mints.

Sally is survived by two daughters: Rita (Steve) Heithoff of Elgin; Christine (Lee) Studley of Phoenix, AZ; two sons: Calvin (Jalaine) Schrage of Lincoln, NE; Tim (Karen) Schrage of Omaha, NE; three stepsons: Chuck Beckman of Texas; Rick Beckman of Texas; Randy Beckman of California; grandchildren: Michael Heithoff of Norfolk, NE; Crystal (Danny) Borer of Elgin; great-grandchildren: Brooke, Parker, and Louie Borer of Elgin; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Ray and Dick; parents Tony and Agnes; infant sister MaDonna; brother Dennis; sister Beverly; stepdaughter: Janet Bologna; and stepson: Greg Beckman.