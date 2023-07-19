Salaries – Antelope County

NOTICE ANTELOPE COUTNY – SALARIES: July 2023

The following salaries are to be published each year between July 15 and August 15, according to Nebraska State Statute 23-122, revised by LB299 in 1996. Antelope County Employees are paid on a monthly payroll. The salaries vary in each department, due to job titles, years of employment and merit. The following are payroll figures:

GENERAL FUND: Commissioners annual: (4) $18,000.00 (1) $19,200.00; Officials annual: (4) $65,499.96; Deputies hourly: (2) $24.19; (1) $24.00; (1) 23.00; Administrative manager hourly: (1) $24.00; (1) $23.84; Clerical hourly: (1) $20.00; (2) $18.00; (1) $16.50; (1) $16.08; (1) $16.00; Seasonal Clerical hourly: (1) $10.50; Custodian (1) $15.00; Sheriff annual: (1) $72,999.96; Emergency Manager: (1) $10000.00 annual; Deputies hourly: (2) $30.00; Part-time Deputies hourly: (5) $25.00; Dispatchers hourly: (1) $20.50; (3) $20.00; (1) $19.50; (3) $19.00; (4) $18.50; (2) $18.00; Part-time Secretary: (1) $18.00, (1) $11.00; Attorney annual: (1) $67,749.96; Veterans Service Officer Part-time hourly: (1) $28.75; Zoning Administrator hourly: (1) $22.00; Weed Board Members (5) $50.00 per meeting; Weed Superintendent annual: (1) $45,000; Part-time Clerical hourly: (1) $18.00; (1) $15.00;

ROAD & BRIDGE FUND: Full-Time Road Workers hourly: 1) $23.60; (2) $23.10;(1) $22.60; (1) $22.35; (1) $21.60; (1) $20.60; (3) $20.00; (1) $19.75; (2) $19.60; (8) $19.50; (1) $19.25; (1) $19.00; (1) $18.90; (5) $18.50; (2) $18.00; (1) $17.50; Part-time road workers hourly: (1) $14.00; Road Superintendent annual: (1) $65,499.96; Road Safety Officer annual: (1) $58,950.00; Highway Superintendent annual: (1) $1200.00.

PUBLISH: July 19, 2023

ZNEZ