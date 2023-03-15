Rutjens awarded bid for new water meters

Work is expected to begin later this year on the installation of new water meters throughout Elgin.

On Monday night, the Elgin City Council accepted a bid from Rutjens Construction to do water meter installation. The bid came in at $328,178, approximately $28,000 more than originally projected, according to a memo from City Engineer John Zwingman. It was the only bid received for the project. Bids were opened Friday afternoon at City Hall.

The estimated starting date will be November 2023 with completion (depending on the availability of water meters) no later than June 30, 2024.

For more information on the City Council meeting, turn to this week’s copy of the Elgin Review.