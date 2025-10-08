Russ A. Stokes, 65, of Petersburg, NE passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 9, 2025, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Petersburg, NE with Rev. John Norman officiating.

Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

Russell “Russ” Alan Stokes, son of Walter and Deanna (Henn) Stokes, was born on June 17, 1960, in Albion, Nebraska.

He received the sacrament of baptism at St. John’s in Petersburg and was later confirmed in the Catholic faith at the same church.

Russ attended elementary and junior high school at St. John’s in Petersburg and completed his high school education at Pope John in Elgin, Nebraska.

After graduation, he attended Hastings Tech, where he earned his degree in diesel technology.

On April 12, 1980, Russ was united in marriage to Ev Seier at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg.

From this union, they were blessed with three children. The couple made their home in the Petersburg area, where they raised their family.

Russ was not one to sit behind a desk, he loved working with his hands. He spent time working at Asmussen’s in Neligh, Novak Farms in Elgin, and for over 20 years at the Boone County Department of Roads.

Most of all, Russ devoted himself to the family farm, which was always at the center of his life’s work.

Russ was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Coffee Club and the College of Knowledge.

Known for his sense of humor, Russ often broke into his personal tune: “I’m such a good guy, and I really don’t know why.” He had a playful spirit, often making friendly wagers with Buggs against the Huskers each week.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and farming the land. Russ also enjoyed cruising the countryside and watching buffalo. Above all, his greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially watching his grandchildren grow.

Russ is survived by his loving wife of 45 years: Ev Stokes of Petersburg, NE; three children: Wesley (Jenna) Stokes of Petersburg, NE; Anita (Tommy) Murphy of Petersburg, NE; Trevor (Chloe) Stokes of Lincoln, NE; mother: Deanna Stokes of Petersburg, NE; eight grandchildren: Aubrey Nygren and Remi Stokes of Petersburg, NE; Mariah Murphy of Bennet, CO; Patrick Murphy of Genoa, NE; Jaylynn, Mollie, and Tucker Murphy of Petersburg, NE; Angus Stokes of Lincoln, NE; brother: Gary (Carisa) Stokes of Petersburg, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father: Walter Stokes in 2022.