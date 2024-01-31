Rural Elgin woman found dead in home

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a rural home Wednesday afternoon, January 17, to conduct an investigation into the death of Debra Grothe, age 64.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, headed up the investigation.

Wheeler County Attorney Joe McNally said at approximately 12:45 hours, the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a death that occurred in rural Elgin at 50859 Hwy 70.

McNally said, to aid in the determination of the circumstances of the death, a search warrant was obtained and executed with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol, Antelope County Sheriff’s Office and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office.

He said no arrests have been made and there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending.

A native of Osmond, Grothe spent the majority of her life as an educator for 35 years.

After retirement, she worked part-time at Ten West Cattle Feedlot west of Elgin.

A private family funeral service will be held at Park Center Congregational United Church of Christ. Stonacek Funeral Home of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

