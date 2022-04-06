Rudolph “Rudy” Starman, 80

Rudolph “Rudy” G. Starman, 90, of Petersburg, NE passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Arbor Care Rehabilitation Center, Neligh, NE

A Mass of Christian Burial were held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE, with Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 229 and VFW Post 5816 of Elgin. Visitation was Friday at the church.. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Rudolph Gerhardt Starman, son of Bernard and Paula (Kuhle) Starman was born July 8, 1931 on the family farm located between Elgin and Raeville. He attended school at St. John Berchman’s in Raeville until the eighth grade, then began working construction. On September 3, 1952 he entered the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as Sergeant First Class on September 2, 1954. He later received his honorary high school diploma from Pope John High School through the veteran’s “Operation Recognition” program.

On October 4, 1955 Rudy was united in marriage to MaryAnn Beckman at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. The couple lived on a farm near his parents in Antelope County and in 1973 they moved to a farm they purchased in Boone County, southwest of Elgin. To this union eight children were born.

Rudy was a lifelong member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. He enjoyed polka music and in his retirement, he spent much of his time on woodworking projects. He built many cedar chests, rocking horses, barns, table and chair sets for children, grilling tables, advent wreaths and many other items. He enjoyed spending time with his family and following his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.

He is survived by his wife MaryAnn of Petersburg, NE; eight children: Bonnie (Pat) Baum of Albion; Jan (Jerry) Heithoff of Elgin; Rick (Jan) Starman of Petersburg; Frank (Jean) Starman of Kearney; Marilyn Hansen of Tilden; Deb (Kelly) Stewart of Norfolk; Jim (Christy) Starman of Omaha; Lisa (Brian) Spatz of Lincoln; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one sister Marcella Schiltmeyer of Elgin; one brother Norbert (Jan) Starman of Elgin; three sisters-in-law: Ann Beckman of Norfolk; Helen Preusser of Petersburg; Doris Beckman of Jackson; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Paula Starman; parents-in-law Louis and Anna (Schiltmeyer) Beckman; son-in-law Chris Hansen; brothers-in-law: Tony Schiltmeyer, Jim Preusser, Leonard Beckman, Vet Beckman, Norbert Beckman, and Stan Schainost; sisters-in-law: Clara Starman and Mary Rose Beckman-Schainost.