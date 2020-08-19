Rose May Mooney. 87

Rose Mary Mooney, age 87, passed away on April 1, 2020 in her home at Water Valley, in Windsor, Colorado. There will be a Graveside Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin.

She was born March 25, 1933 in Petersburg, Boone County, Nebraska to Sebastian and Clara Ann Getzfred. She was the youngest of their six children. Rose Mary married the love of her life, Alvin (Bud) Mooney in May of 1950. Their children were all born in Nebraska before moving to Colorado in the early 60’s.

Rose Mary is survived by her children: Dori (Bill) Fitzgerald, Bob (Versa) Mooney, Marlene (Martin) Poole, Rita (Ken) Chandler, Debbie (Dave) Munter all living in Colorado; 11 grandchildren: Jenna Starling, Neotha Leslie, Shawna Shearer, Ashley DeKam, Christy McGinn, Katie Meirath Distad, Heather Kahler, Ben Mooney, Michael Mooney, Monica Brunswick, and Ryan Chandler; 6 great grandchildren: Rylee Starling, Kylie McGinn, Owen Leslie, Avery, Miles and Nolan Shearer.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Bud, son John, her parents and siblings: Vic, Robert, Monica, Mary, and Irene.

Rose Mary was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She alongside Bud made many large family get togethers memorable. Hams, turkeys, cranberry marshmallow salad, baked beans, jello salads, macaroni salad, and hamburgers were always aplenty.

Rose and Bud lived their early years in Elgin, Nebraska raising their young family. They enjoyed many friends, spending their summers on “the river”, boating, playing and socializing with a group of other families in the summer cabins. After moving to Colorado Rose worked outside the home for many years including some time at Sears then some exciting and challenging years assisting software engineers at Hewlett Packard. Rose and Bud spent their retirement years camping in their various motorhomes around the country. They loved going to Estes Park, California, Utah, Branson, New Mexico and Arizona. In her younger years she traveled outside the country to Mexico, Rome and London. She especially loved Hawaii.

Water Valley in Windsor was a good and safe place for her. She enjoyed her many years of playing cards, Wii bowling and visiting with friends and family.