Rose Marie Schueths, 86, of Elgin, NE died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE with Fr. John Norman and Fr. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin NE. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church, Elgin, NE.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Rose Marie Schueths was born on April 13, 1936 to Fred and Lucy (Tagel) Schindler on the family farm southwest of Elgin, NE. She was the youngest of eight children. She attended St. Boniface School in Elgin, NE.

On December 28, 1953 she was united in marriage to Henry H. Schueths at St. Boniface Church. They made their home in Elgin. Rosie worked at the St. Boniface School lunchroom from 1966-1971. In 1971 she went to work at Elgin Public School as a teacher’s aide until her retirement in 2001.

Rosie was an organist at St. Boniface Catholic Church starting in the 8th grade when she joined the choir. She became the organist and choir director in 1969 and continued on until she retired in 2015. She was a member of the St. Boniface Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Rosie is survived by her children: Doug Schueths of Sturgis, SD; Dave (Vanessa) Schueths of Gering, NE; Dan Schueths of Colorado Springs, CO; Deb (Rick) Dinges of Lincoln, NE; Diane Schrage of Omaha, NE; daughter-in-law Mary Kay McCarville of St. Louis, MO; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hank Schueths, parents, infant brother, Maurice, brothers and sisters-in-law, Lambert (Stella), Max (Darlene), Vince (LaRaine), brother Fr. Frederic Schindler O.S.B., sister Betty and husband John Thiele, sister Mary Jean and husbands Duane Koinzan and Ray Muesch and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Schueths.