Ronald Iverson

On St. Patrick’s day, March 17, 1954, Ronald Mark Iverson arrived to grace the home of Larry & Nancy Iverson.

Ron joined his sister, Cinthia Louise & two years later was joined by brother, Lester Matt.

Ron went to school in Thedford & North Platte NE where he was active in track, football and rodeo. He excelled as a bulldogger & won many awards. While in high school he learned the craft of shoe repair & also worked with a local veterinarian.

He attended Lamar Community College in Colorado. He married his high school sweetheart, they later divorced.

Shoe repair was in his blood, he opened the Rockin R Boot and Saddle Repair. Several years later he closed the shop and moved to California where he was in construction for several years.

He returned to Lincoln NE where he worked in a shoe repair shop and worked construction.

He married Cathy Milhoan from Lexington NE and they are the parents of three wonderful children, sons Jacob & Payton & daughter Hallie.

The children fondly remember how their Dad stayed home with them through the day and worked nights. Often fixing them great breakfasts & snacks. He later came to Benson AZ to work with his brother in construction so that he would provide for his family.

He led a very lonely life being so far away from his beloved children who he wanted to provide the best for. His health became forefront as his rodeo days caught up with him. He touched the lives of all he came in contact with, always ready with a helping hand or his last dollar.

He will be missed by so many.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry; his in-laws Bud & Vera Milhoan, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by – wife Cathy, children Jacob (Jessie), Payton (Melissa) & Hallie, grandchildren Veranica & Edward plus one on the way. His mother, Nancy; sister Cindy (Elmer), brother Les (Colleen), nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers & sisters in law, and many many friends. And his faithful companion Dinkus McGee, who was always at his side.

A celebration of life will be hold at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his name at the Nebraska Rodeo Notables Museum, PO Box 98, Dannebrog NE 68831.