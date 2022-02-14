Ronald B. Connick, 74 of Sutherland, NE passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Great Plains Health in North Platte, NE.

Visitation with family present was held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday (February 2) at Odean Colonial Chapel and Friday (February 4) from 5-7 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin followed by a Wake Service.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE and Odean Colonial Chapel of North Platte are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Ronald Benjamin Connick was born at Lynch, NE, on November 22, 1947, to Darrell and Frances (Thompson) Connick.

While growing up, Ron attended school in Niobrara, NE, Colon, SD, then Spencer and Bassett, NE, and eventually Elgin after moving there in the summer of ‘63.

He went on to graduate with the Elgin Public Class of 1966.

On June 14, 1969, Ron was united in marriage to Diane Bennett in Elgin and to this union three sons and a daughter, Patrick, Kelly, Troy and Michael, were born.

Ron worked at the Hormel Plant in Fremont, was the parts man for Bennett Implement in Elgin, then sold insurance for Liberty America.

After living in Marble Falls, TX, the family moved to Windsor, CO, in the ‘90’s then to Tryon.

Ron hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad and worked as a Diesel Mechanic until retiring in 2015.

Ron was a member of Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in North Platte. He loved being around children and enjoyed being a Boy Scout Leader and a youth coach. He also served on the Elgin and McPherson County Fire Departments.

Ron was a wonderful husband and loved being around family, his children, grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces and nephews. He also loved camping, fishing, hunting and just being outside. Anytime he could, he would take the family camping and fishing. They spent a lot of time together on the Missouri River and Ron even taught his kids and others how to water ski.

Ron was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Connick; brother, Ken Connick; sister-in-law, Karen Connick; and stepfather, Jerry Prewitt.

Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane of Sutherland; their children, Pat (Leah) Connick of Shallotte, NC; Kelly (Greg) Lussetto of Bridgeport; Troy (Kim) Connick of Paxton; and Michael (Amanda) Connick of North Platte; his mother Frances Prewitt of Sioux City, IA; brothers, Jim (Kathy) Connick of Minburn, IA, Terry Connick of Doniphan, and Jeff (Gloria) Connick, of Sioux City, IA; 14 grandchildren, a great-grandson; brother-in-law Richard (Lana) Bennett of Elwood; two sisters-in-law: Jolene (Paul) Schrage of Elgin and Mary (Bill) Kaczor of Ewing; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends