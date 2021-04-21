Roger F. Meis, 58, of Concordia, KS formerly of Elgin, NE passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS of a traumatic brain injury following an accidental fall. Roger was a tissue donor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Fr. Kevin Vogel officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Roger Francis Meis, son of Thomas W. and Mary L. (DeMuth) Meis was born on July 24, 1962 at Tilden, NE.

Roger was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Elgin.

He attended country school at District 148 and then graduated from Elgin High School with the class of 1980.

Following high school Roger lived in Norfolk and Sioux City, then came back in the late 1980’s to farm with his father. He later moved to Concordia, KS with his significant Mardel Snavely and did custom farming. Roger loved to always be at the farm, and fixing things. He loved all animals.

Roger was always willing to help anyone in any way he could and loved to spend time outdoors. He also enjoyed working on cars, playing horseshoes and cards, going to flea markets with his brother Kenny, selling and talking to people.

Roger is survived by his father Thomas of Elgin; three children and six grandchildren: Mary (Lukas) Borer, Brayden and Braxton of Osceola, NE; Justine (Colton) Whitney, Lillian, Chloe, and Penelope of Elgin; Ryan Meis and Aubree of Elgin; five brothers: Dan (Bev) of Lincoln, NE; Clyde (Rosemary) of Grand Island, NE; Craig (Judy) of Austin, TX; Lloyd (Coleen) of Neligh NE; Kenny of Salina, KS; four sisters: Karen (Jim) Schmitz of Petersburg, NE; Janet (Vernon) Walnofer of Highland, CA; Jayne (Mark) Malmberg of Loveland, CO; Lisa Remmereid of Rapid City, SD; special friend and companion Mardel Snavely of Concordia, KS; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents: Nick and Catherine DeMuth, Joseph and Inez Meis.