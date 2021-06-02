Roaring 20’s is theme for Evening With Friends Gala

The annual “Evening with Friends” gala (EWF) will be held this Friday, June 4 starting at 6 p.m. at the K.C Hall.

This year’s theme is “The Roaring ‘20s” The theme was chosen based on some of the words that are associated with the ‘20s’: hope, prosperity, adventurous, and cultural change. According to Betty Getzfred, these words help Catholic Schools strengthen their students, faculty, and community in order to carry on the mission of Christ.

EWF Committee members include Ron and Angela Funk, Susan Kallhoff, Brenda Kuhlman, Ryan and Abby Lodge, Jill McNally, Ben Meis, Eric and Brenda Meis, Lynell Morgan, Jessie Pelster, Gary and Julie Schiltmeyer, Brent and Jami Schmidt, Jake and Kari Schindler, and Brian and Kelsey Selting. The wait staff includes parents, friends, and teachers of PJCC students under the direction of Sandi Henn. For the complete story turn to the Elgin Review.