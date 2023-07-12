Road Closing Resolution – Antelope County

Road Closing RESOLUTION

858th Road between 521st and 522nd Avenue

ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners directed the County Highway Superintendent to study the use of the county road (858th Road) located between Sections 1, Township 26, Range 7 and Section 36, Townships 27 North, Range 7 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County, Nebraska.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:30 A.M. the 1st day of August 2023 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon the road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners.

PUBLISH: July 12, 19 & 26, 2023

ZNEZ