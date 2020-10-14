Riverside hands EPPJ third straight loss 56 to 14

SPALDING — Riverside quarterback Tony Berger played like Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Friday afternoon as the Chargers pummeled the Wolfpack 56 to 14.

Berger ran for one touchdown and threw six touchdown passes to lead the Chargers to a Homecoming victory.

Suffering their third loss in a row after a 3-game winning streak earlier in the season, Elgin Public-Pope John appeared to get off to a great start. They took the opening kickoff and controlled the ball for over nine minutes. Quarterback Paiton Hoefer twice found freshman tight end Blake Henn for big gains, They moved the ball to the Chargers’ 11-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. To get the full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.