The bean harvest is well underway around Elgin. (Above) With a corn field in the background, Andy, Phil and grandson Ethan Starman, who is four years old, were busy harvesting soybeans Sunday afternoon. (Below) Andy Starman is silhouetted inside the combine. Warm and dry conditions have allowed farmers to make great progress bringing in this year’s crop. Rain fell Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are expected for the remainder of this week.