Richard “Dick” Bennett, 80, of Elwood, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska. He was born on October 28, 1944, in Elgin, Nebraska, to Leonard and Gladys Bennett.

He grew up in Elgin, graduating high school in 1963, and went on to graduate from Chadron State College. In 1966, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, and later returned to Elgin to work with his dad at Bennett Implement Inc.

Dick was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He married Lana Jean Kinney on September 4, 1976, and together they raised four children in Elwood, NE. His family was the center of his life, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Dick worked for most of his life in the insurance industry, where he built strong relationships with clients across the state of Nebraska. He took great pride in his work and found joy in helping others, often going above and beyond to serve his clients. His outgoing personality and genuine interest in people made him a beloved figure in his community.

Outside of his career, Dick had a passion for the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. Many of his fondest memories were made on fishing trips with friends and family, as well as on the golf course. He also spent countless hours coaching the Elwood Swim Team when his children were young, instilling in them a love for sports and teamwork.

Dick was also a proud member of the American Legion and remained deeply involved in veterans’ activities throughout his life, serving as Commander of Post 290 and Area D. He also helped organize the Legion Food Stand at the World’s Fair, as well as the Legion Baseball program.

His commitment to his country and his fellow veterans was a source of great pride for him. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Elwood Care Home.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Lana; their children: daughter ZoBeth (Pat) Potter, of Smithfield, NE; daughter LeAnne (Ronnie II) Robson of Indianapolis, IN; daughter KaLynne Bennett of Houston, TX; and son Richard (Erika) Bennett of Elwood, NE. Grandchildren Derek, Praxton, and Kinzley Potter; Autumn and Ronnie Robson III; Gia and Boston Bennett; Great Grandson Braxton Robson; siblings Diane Connick, Jolene (Paul) Schrage, and Mary (Bill) Kaczor, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who will all miss him dearly.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Roland and Phyllis Kinney, brother-in-law Ron Connick and brother-in-law Mike Kinney.