Ribbon’s cut; let the show begin

A ribbon cutting ceremony last Wednesday marked an important goal being met for 4H/ag students throughout Antelope County.

The Antelope County Youth Enrichment Center is now officially “open for business”.

The journey just to get to that ceremony hasn’t been easy for those working towards the completion of the center as they were met with a number of detours and roadblocks in this journey. While fundraising needs to continue (construction materials and other costs went up considerably after the project was launched), a number of supporters are feeling a sense of accomplishment.

The Elgin Review spoke with four of the hard-working fundraisers, perhaps we should call them the “core four”, as they were key in a) pushing the need for the new building and b) doing a HUGE amount of fundraising. The meetings, the phone calls – and followup phone calls – to potential donors, the face-to-face meetings to explain the need for the center, that’s where you would find these four: Rhonda Meyer, Tessa Hain, Anne Meis and Paige (Redding) Ringhoff.

