Review to celebrate ‘Community Newspaper Week’ with open house

1920“We’re having a party!”

One hundred and forty years in the making, The Elgin Review is having an open house on Thursday, June 29.

The public is invited to attend this special event, to be held at the Elgin Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It is being held in observance of “Community Newspaper Week (CNW)” proclaimed earlier this year by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. Just months after taking office, the governor signed the proclamation at the 150th annual convention of the Nebraska Press Association.

“Nebraska newspapers are the first draft of history for the communities they serve through news coverage of local people, issues, events, schools, churches, civic organizations, business community, personal achievements and milestones,” the proclamation reads … Nebraska’s newspapers foster local debate on issues at the local, state and national levels, which serves as the foundation for our democracy.”

The governor will be visiting a number of community newspapers across the state in observance of CNW.

“We’re excited to share this celebration with not only our subscribers but the entire community,” Co-Publisher Dennis Morgan said. “In addition to serving cake and refreshments, we’ll be giving away a number of items including some free subscriptions to the newspaper. Also, our goal is to have subscribers in all 50 states. To accomplish that, we’ll have a list of states where we don’t send papers. The first person to post a name and address of someone in those states, will earn a free one-year subscription for that out-of-stater.”

Persons attending will be able to see past issues of the newspaper celebrating the rich history of Elgin.

“From the beginning, in the late 1800s to today, publishers here have focused on one thing, covering the events of the Elgin community. After all, no other newspaper has made Elgin and its citizens their number one focus week after week, year after year,” Morgan said.

“My wife Lynell and I have owned the newspaper since April 2007. In that time the newspaper has received a great number of awards in the annual NPA Better Newspaper Contest in categories ranging from advertising, writing and photography,” he said. “The support from our subscribers and advertisers has made the newspaper one of the top weekly newspapers in the state.”

In addition to the Morgans, other staff members who work part-time are Bernice Seims, Betty Kallhoff and Jessie Reestman. This summer, the newspaper has two interns – Olivia Klein and Juliana McNally.