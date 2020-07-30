Return to school plan announced by School District #18

The Return To School Plan that Elgin Public Schools will operate under for the 2020-2021 school year has been announced by Superintendent Michael Brockhaus.

Classes will begin on Thursday August 13, in-person and dismissal will be at 1 p.m. The first full day of classes will be Friday, Aug. 14, dismissal will be at 3:43 p.m.

Anyone having questions should contact Brockhaus at 402-843-2455 or mike.brockhaus@elgineagles.org.

Elgin Public will have masks available for staff and students if needed.

“Thank you for your patience as we work through this plan during the current Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

