Resolution 2025-10-0014, Public Hearing For Road Closing

RESOLUTION 2025-10-0014

Setting Hearing for Closing of 512th Avenue between 846th & 847th Road

ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners received a petition to consider the vacation or abandonment of an approximate one (1) mile of 512th Avenue, between 846th and 847th Road. The road is located between Sections 32 and 33, Townships 25 North, Range 8 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:30 A.M. the 4th day of November 2025 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners.

Adopted this 7th day of October, 2025, at Neligh, Nebraska.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman

PUBLISH: October 22, 2025

