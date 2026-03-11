Residents asked to participate in housing survey

The City of Elgin is beginning a community-wide housing survey, asking all residents to participate.

The purpose of the survey is to gather accurate, up-to-date information about local housing needs. The survey will help identify the types of housing needed, attainable price ranges, challenges residents face, and opportunities for improvement or development. It serves as a planning tool to help community leaders:

• Identify priorities

• Strengthen future grant applications

• Provide evidence when pursuing funding

• Make informed decisions about development

When paired with insights from last year’s LB840 community survey, this information will help align housing priorities with Elgin’s broader economic development goals.

The survey is now available online, and paper copies may be picked up at the City Hall. The deadline to complete the survey is March 25, 2026.