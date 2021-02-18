Reserve shine in lopsided win over CWC

BARTLETT — Basketball is sometimes a ‘numbers’ game. Numbers on the scoreboard decide who wins. So, too, do numbers on the bench.

With just six players suited up, the Renegades fell to the Wolfpack boys 67 to 19 Tuesday night.

EPPJ opened up an 18 to 1 lead after one quarter, capitalizing on two treys by sophomore Jack Wemhoff and four points off steals by freshman Myles Kittelson who has seen more playing time as the season has progressed.

Senior Jordan Lindgren’s two-pointer midway through the second quarter capped a 14 to zero run to give the Wolfpack a 32 to 1 lead. Baskets by Nick Anderson and Blake Henn along with free throws from Paiton Hoefer closed out the half as the Wolfpack lead 40 to 5.

In the second half, Gage Thiessen, Dylon Lueking and Ethan Hinkle got into the scoring column. Hinkle closed out the game with 10 straight points including two treys late in the contest. He led the team with 12 points in the game, Wemhoff had eight.