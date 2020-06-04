Renee Snodgrass, 68 of Clearwater, NE passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (today) at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek, NE with Rev. B.J. Fouts officiating. Inurnment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh, NE at a later date. Social distancing and Covid-19 DSM’s effective June 1, 2020 will be followed at the visitation funeral.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Renee Snodgrass was born Joyce Renee Larson on December 18, 1951 in Sycamore, Illinois to Lloyd and Maxine (Juelson) Larson. She was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore on Feb. 10, 1952. When Renee was 10 years old, she moved with her family to Newman Grove, NE, and a few years later they moved to Battle Creek, NE. As a young girl Renee became a member of St. John Lutheran Church and was confirmed her eighth-grade year, in 1966. Renee graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1970.

Renee met Eugene Snodgrass while in high school and on April 10, 1971 they were united in marriage at the St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. They made their first home in Lincoln, NE for a few years before they moved to the farm northeast of Clearwater. To this union two children were born: one son Dustin and one daughter Krista. Renee worked at a bank in Neligh for several years, before taking an opportunity to work in insurance. In 1992, they moved into Clearwater, where they currently live, and Renee worked in her insurance business.

Renee enjoyed spending time with her husband, their daughter Krista and especially her granddaughter Presley. She loved attending Presley’s many activities. Renee and Gene spent their summers at rodeos, where she was a timer and Gene was a judge. Renee was also the chair for the Queen contest at the Clearwater Rodeo for many years.

Renee is survived by her husband Gene of Clearwater; daughter Krista Snodgrass (Landon Bierman) and granddaughter Presley, all of Battle Creek, NE; brother Lloyd (Nancy) Larson Jr. and sister Sharon (Richard) Retrum, all of Dekalb, IL; sister-in-law Sherry Snodgrass of Clearwater; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, friends, other family and Rodeo Circuit.

Renee was preceded in death by her son Dustin; her parents Lloyd Sr. and Maxine Larson; her in-laws Orville and Lois Snodgrass; brother-in-law Gary Snodgrass; nephews David Larson and Steven Sandall.