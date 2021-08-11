Rena E. Capler, 86 of Elgin, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Faith Regional Health Service in Norfolk, NE.

A visitation celebrating Rena’s life will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, NE. Graveside services and burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at West Cedar Valley Cemetery near Elgin, NE. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Rena E. Capler, daughter of Frank A. and Ada Iola (Speer) Hamilton, was born October 22, 1934 at Alliance, NE.

She was raised on a ranch 35 miles south of Gordon, NE and attended a rural sandhills school through the eighth grade.

While in high school Rena attended a Bible camp at Chadron State Park, and it was there, sitting under a pine tree, when she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She attended Gordon High School, where she received Normal Training, and graduated with the Class of 1953. She taught at a rural school north of Hay Springs, NE for several years, while also attending Chadron State College to receive her teaching certificate.

After sneaking around for five years, mailing letters to Fred Lee Capler while he was serving in the Army, Rena married him on December 19, 1954 at Gospel Chapel in Gordon, NE. They made their home in Gordon, NE for five years where Rena worked for an insurance agency, before moving to Elgin, NE where Fred had accepted a teaching position. The couple were blessed with three children: Verna, Kenny and Ronda. Rena was a housewife and mother first, but also over the years worked as a playground supervisor at Elgin Public School and also as a bookkeeper at Contois Motor Company for 15 years.

Rena had a strong Christian faith and was active in several churches over the years including the presbyterian church, the Elgin Methodist Church, the E-Free Church in Neligh and the Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk.

She was a member of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, Bible study and was a member of the Contois Motors Women’s Bowling Team for many years. She enjoyed making ceramics, crocheting, mowing and caring for her yard, gardening and canning, and making her famous Chokecherry jelly.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Fred Capler of Elgin, NE; three children: Verna (Roger) Carmichael of Lincoln, NE; Kenny (Jolene) Capler of Osceola, NE; Ronda (LeRoy) Behnk of Elgin, NE; eight grandchildren: Jason Vaisvilas (fiancé Shelby Schmit) of Valentine, NE; Karah Vaisvilas of Omaha, NE; Jared (Autumn) Capler of Osceola, NE; Joshua (Raissa) Capler of Neligh, NE; Jacklyn (Cory) Seivers of Scottsdale, AZ; Dylan Behnk, Lydia Behnk and Garet Behnk, all of Elgin, NE; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters: Jean (Eldred) Reeves of Gordon, NE; Wanda (Velden) Morgan of Hot Springs, SD; Yvonne (Bill) Mooney of Ellsworth, NE; one sister-in-law Nellie Hamilton of Battle Lake, MN; along with several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Doll Hamilton; sister Vida Meyers; two brothers: Alvin and Gerald Hamilton; and a great-granddaughter Cecelia Marie Capler.