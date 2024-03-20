Regular Meeting of The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

March 11, 2024, 8:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular March Meeting to order at 8:07 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

Ron Bode motioned, Eric Beckman seconded to excuse Todd Heithoff and Steve Busteed from the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed and Todd Heithoff arrived at 8:11 pm.

Eric Beckman motioned, and Luke Hinkle seconded to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5 – Adopt the Agenda, #6 – Financial Report, #7 – Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

AMH, Transportation, $195.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $507.05; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $343.50, Instru Expense, $174.00; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $2,537.21; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $25.42; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,448.28; D&L Towing, Transportation, $880.00; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III, $2,125.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $17.97; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,740.68; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $50,460.40, Instru Expense, $180.00, Instru Expense, $1,605.78; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $254.21; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $2,516.88; Elgin Review, Business Expense, $1,340.46; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $210.22; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,666.62; Flinn Scientific, Instru Expense, $33.83; Floor Maintenance, Maintenance, $315.12; GP Communications, Business Expense, $446.46; Hometown Station, Transportation, $992.36; HP Inc., Instru Expense, $455.17; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $102.08; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $5,689.03; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $285.10; Lakeshore, Instru Expense, $2,483.30; MidAmerican Research Chem, Maintenance, $804.55; NCSA, Admin Expense, $75.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $161.40; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $702.80; Precision Repair, Transportation, $838.97; Schneider, Jill, SpEd Expense, $131.32; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $60.40; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; Truck Center Companies, Transportation, $1,913.85; US Bank, $2,242.72; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $28.14; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $157.70; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Y&Y Lawn Service, Maintenance, $5,519.50

Total Board Bills: $92,877.98

Payroll: $245,215.44

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $338,093.42

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, Americanism Committee Hearing will be held April 10th at 7:00pm, with regular board meeting to follow.

Principal Wemhoff reported on previous events and upcoming calendar events.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on the Infrastructure Grant through the NDE and an update on the NVC conference.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Steve Busteed second to approve the offering of teacher contracts to the current staff for the 2024-25 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Eric Beckman motioned, Ron Bode seconded to approve the surplus of band saw, table saw and piano for the best price attainable and disposal of 3D printer. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

The motion to approve the bid for chair lift replacement was tabled until next month.

In discussion items, the classified staff hours were discussed. Discussion was held that if overtime was needed it should be documented.

Motion by Bode, second by Hinkle to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:55 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on April 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Elgin Public School Board Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: March 20, 2024

