Reestman, Good lead golfers at Summerland

EWING — Conditions were less than ideal Wednesday for the Summerland Golf Invite.

Yet, when it came time to tee off, the Wolfpack golf team battled the elements. A brisk north wind with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s made for a challenge for all golfers. It’s difficult to swing a club in such temperatures and be consistent.

It marked the first time all season the Wolfpack had played 18 holes of competitive golf against other teams from around the area.

Atkinson West Holt won the team title with a score of 377. Leading the way was Cameron Adkisson with an 18-hole score of 87. Teammate Jaxson Cadwallader was second with a 91.

Senior Wolfpack golfer Skylar Reestman led EPPJ as she carded a 97 to lead the way, finishing 13th among all competitors. She went out in 45 and finished the back nine with a 52. To read the full story about our local golf team competing in Ewing, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.