The Elgin FFA Chapter held their annual banquet Thursday night. Near the conclusion, new officers for 2025-2026 were announced. Pictured in the front row (left to right) are Parliamentarian Libby Evans, President Isaac Hemenway and Secretary Kylee Lichtenberg. Middle row: Reporter Braelyn Martinsen, Sentinel Brayden Burenheide and Junior Advisor Jayda Chessmore. Back row: Treasurer Kyndal Busteed and Vice President Gemma Miller.