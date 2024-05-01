Raymond “Swede” Crosier, 97

Memorial services for Raymond “Swede” Crosier, age 97, of Oakdale, Nebraska will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.

Swede died Friday, April 26, 2024, at his residence.

*****

Raymond L. “Swede” Crosier, son of Theodore and Elizabeth (Dill) Crosier, was born January 7, 1927, at Oakdale, Nebraska. He graduated from Oakdale High School and served in the United States Army. On November 20, 1949, Swede was united in marriage to Marietta Kay Wilkinson at the Methodist Church in Oakdale. They were blessed with two children, Steven and Robin. They made their home in Oakdale.

Swede served on the Oakdale School Board, Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department, and was active in making improvements for the city of Oakdale. He was a weather reporter for NOAA and won the Thomas Jefferson Award. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and was a converted cat lover. Swede loved to tell stories in great detail. He was instrumental in building the “Mad Dog Ranch” along with his son, Steve, family, and friends.

Swede is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Tammy Crosier of Castle Rock, Colorado; daughter, Robin Eckert of Oakdale; three grandchildren, Scott Eckert of Lincoln, Nebraska, Alexandria (Tabatha) England of Littleton, Colorado, and Jesse (Lo) Crosier of Castle Rock, Colorado; three great-grandsons, Atlas England, and Maylon and Cedar Crosier; one great-granddaughter, Quinn England; sister, Betty Bennett of Mt. Vernon, Washington; sisters-in-law, Cheri (Don) Wood of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and Nancy Wilkinson of ; and brothers-in-law, Mark Wilkinson of Evansville, Wyoming and Tom Wilkinson of Oakdale.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marietta Kay Crosier; brother, Charles “Chuck” (Eunice) Crosier; sisters-in-law, Betty (Ot) Buelter, Barbara (Eldon) Marsh, and Harriet (Don) Marsh Smith; and brothers-in-law, Robert Wilkinson, John Wilkinson, and Al Bennett.