Raymond A. Boyer, 65

Raymond Alan Boyer, 65, of Salina, Kan., passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was born on March 27, 1956, in Salina to Dean and Louise (Ditto) Boyer.

Raymond graduated from Salina South High School in 1974 and attended Kansas State University in Manhattan.

He was a strong supporter of his children’s school and sport activities and worked as a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad for over 40 years. Raymond enjoyed restoring and riding his 1951 Harley Davidson motorcycle; following KSU football and basketball; and taking his sons to the Indy 500.

He also loved spending time on the slopes skiing in Colorado with his family.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Angela (Crable) Boyer; and brother-in-law, Steven Davis.

Survivors include: his wife, Kristine (Jillson) Boyer, of the home; sons, Bradly Boyer (Jessica), of Goddard, Nicholas Boyer, of Salina; daughter, Danielle Lindberg (Jared), of University Heights, OH; step-mother, Henrietta “Hank” Boyer, of Salina; grandchildren, Ethan and Angela Boyer; brothers, Gary Boyer (Lavenna), of Lawrence, and Brian Boyer (Debra), of Oxford, FL; and sisters, Janice Wilcox (Ron) and Jolene Davis, both of Salina.

The family kindly requests that masks be worn. Visitation was held Tuesday, December 21, from 4-8 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with family present from 5-7 p.m..

Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 (today), at Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina, with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Salina.

Memorials may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter or the American Heart Association, in care of Ryan Mortuary.