Ray, Peggy Payne honored

Ray, Peggy Payne receive Good Nebraska Neighbor Award

Elgin’s Ray and Peggy Payne were honored Monday night, being the recipients of the ServeNebraska 2020 Good Nebraska Neighbor Award.

The Paynes were the first to come upon an serious accident scene at a rural intersection in August of 2019. They administered what help they could until medical and rescue personnel arrived. Both drivers involved in the accident survived, following lengthy recuperations.

The letter, by ServeNebraska Executive Director Cathleen Plager, notifying the Paynes of the award reads as follows…

Dear Ray and Peggy,

Thank you for demonstrating and modeling social responsibility, your actions to help out in a serious situation shows your service to others is important to you and I want to personally say thank you! You are receiving this recognition because of the great work that you do to make the lives of others better. We praise you for being there to help your fellow community members in their time of need, this speaks volumes to your service to community.

We are sorry that we could not be there to thank you ourselves but are thankful to Tom for bringing this to our attention and we want you to know how much your service is appreciated so enclosed is a certificate of recognition and appreciation signed by Governor Peter Rickets congratulating you.

On behalf of the ServeNebraska Commission thank-you for your commitment to service to your community and Nebraska. Best wishes to you and to the well-being of the people of our great state.

Best Regards,

Cathleen Plager

Executive Director

ServeNebraska