Randy Eisenhauer resigns as head football coach

A fixture on the sidelines at Elgin Field, first as an assistant coach and then as head football coach of the Wolfpack, Randy Eisenhauer announced Tuesday that he will no longer lead the football team.

Eisenhauer replaced Carlie Wells following the 2012 football season. He was an assistant coach for Wells for a number of years, handling the defense which led the team to back-to-back state titles in 2011 and 2012.

For eight years he guided the Wolfpack. The last two years, under his leadership, the Wolfpack made back-to-back appearances in the Class D-2 State Football Playoffs. “Family was the biggest thing,” he said about the decision to resign. “I wanted to watch my kids play sports throughout their high school careers.”

A search will begin soon for a new football coach.

