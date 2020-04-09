Ramold chosen to play in NEN All-Star Game

One of the Wolfpack’s standout football players from the 2019 season will suit up one more time to play the game. Conor Ramold, a senior from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, was selected to the White Team for the annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic football game.

Ramold helped lead the Wolfpack back to the State Football Playoffs this past season, posting a 2-6 regular season record.

In the playoffs, the Wolfpack were defeated in the first round by eventual state champion Humphrey St. Francis.

The football game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

A final decision to play the game will be made closer to that date. Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk is the game’s Title Sponsor. In addition to the title sponsor, the many other sponsors, contributors and volunteers that make this game a success are appreciated and we couldn’t do this without all of you!

Steve Neptune of West Holt High School will be heading up the Red NEN All-Star team.

Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decator will lead the White NEN All-Star team.