Quick start downs Plainview Pirates

PLAINVIEW — A quick start by the Wolfpack girls proved too much for Plainview to overcome Friday night.

Behind 12 points from sophomore Mady Kurpgeweit, the Wolfpack girls defeated the Pirates 41 to 30.

EPPJ jumped out to a 20 to 11 lead after one quarter, then saw it grow to 31 to 17 by halftime as Coach Randy Eisenhauer’s team remained undefeated in December. The Pirates had no answer for Kurpgeweit early on as she had nine of the team’s 20 points in the first quarter. Nor could they slow down Braelyn Martinsen and Callie Heithoff who each had six points in the first half.

EPPJ 41, Plainview 30

Wolfpack……..……20 11 7 3 — 41

Pirates…………….11 6 11 2 — 30

Wolfpack — Kayton Zwingman 2-6 0-0 4, Elizabeth Moser 0-1 0-0 0, Trissa Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Braelyn Martinsen 5-12 1-2 11, Callie Heithoff 2-9 0-0 6, Kate Furstenau 1-8 6-8 8, Mady Kurpgeweit 5-13 0-0 12. Team totals: 15-49 7-10 41. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 4-7 (Callie Heithoff 2, Mady Kurpgeweit 2). Plainview team totals: 13-49 3-14 30. Three-point shots — 1-12.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 34 (Mady Kurpgeweit 11), Pirates 34. Assists — Wolfpack 8 (Kate Furstenau 5), Pirates 5. Steals — Wolfpack 21 (Braelyn Martinsen 6), Pirates 15. Turnovers — Wolfpack 25, Pirates 30.