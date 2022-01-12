Queen Bees no match for EPPJ gals

ELGIN — Playing their second game in less than 24 hours, Elgin Public-Pope John pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 56 to 52 victory over the Bloomfield Queen Bees.

Playing their second game without starter Skyler Meis, EPPJ (9-2) held off a determined Bloomfield squad which saw Alexandra Eisenhauer surpass 1,000 career points mark early in the game.

“We knew we needed to have some girls step up. I thought they did,” Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer said just outside the lockerroom after the game. “I tell the girls we’re shooting, you’re up so let’s shoot. That’s kind of what I want to do, but at the same time we also need to know the time and situations. For a full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.