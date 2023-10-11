Punishing ground game chews up Cougars 60 to 8

VERDIGRE — Fall arrived here Friday and so did the Wolfpack. That proved to be bad for Niobrara-Verdigre’s football team as EPPJ prevailed 60 to 8 on the gridiron.

Amassing 333 yards rushing, the Wolfpack built a 60-point lead before the Cougars scored.

The Wolfpack’s offensive line opened holes coach Greg Wemhoff could have driven a pickup through.

After a blocked punt gave the Wolfpack the ball on the Cougars’ six yard line, fullback Taylor Beckman bullied his way into the endzone for the game’s first touchdown.

In claiming their fifth victory of the season, EPPJ scored eight rushing touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Cougars were going nowhere for most of the game. The defense, led by senior linebacker Dylon Lueking, held the Cougars to just one first down in the first half. Most of their 105 yards of offense came late in the game against Wolfpack reserves.

For game details and stats, see this week’s Wolfpack Sports on Page 6 of The Elgin Review.