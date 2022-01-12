Public Hearing Recessed-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY Setting Public Hearing Date

***** By motion of Board the following is recessed till February 1st, 2022 at 10:00 AM****

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners received a petition to consider the vacation or abandonment of west half (½) mile of 848th Road east of 529th Avenue between Section 20 and 29. The road is located between Sections 20 and 29, Townships 25 North, Range 5 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 10:30 A.M. the 4th day of January, 2022 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners in Antelope County.

PUBLISH: January 12, 19 & 26, 2022

ZNEZ