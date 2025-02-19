Public Hearing Proceedings, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 7, 2025

The Elgin City Council met for a public hearing on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe. Absent was John “Mike” Dvorak.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public opinion on purchasing up to 15 acres of real estate for the tree dump located at the current tree dump site. No action was taken.

Public hearing adjourned at 7:10 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: February 19, 2025

ZNEZ