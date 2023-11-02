Public Hearing Notice – Upper Elkhorn Natural Resource District

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Board of Directors of the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District (“Board”) will hold a public hearing at 12:30 p.m. on November 27th, 2023 at the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District office, 301 North Harrison Street, in O’Neill, Nebraska 68763. This is not a question-and-answer hearing. The purpose of this hearing is to receive testimony relevant to the adoption of proposed amendments to the District’s Chemigation Rules and Regulations. A summary of the proposed amendments to the rules and regulations is as follows:

The proposed amendments apply to the overall Rules & Regulations.

The proposed amendments authorize a general restructuring of the number identification system of the Rules & Regulations.

The proposed amendments authorize updated enforcement rules and regulations to better conform to state statues.

Rule 11.1.1.1 The proposed amendments authorize a new application fee of $100.00 (not to exceed $150) for each new permit shall be paid to the District, of which $5.00 shall be paid to the Department of Environment and Energy

Rule 11.1.1.2 The proposed amendments authorize a special permit application fee of $30.00 (not to exceed $150) shall be paid to the District, of which $5.00 shall be paid to the Department of Environment and Energy

Rule 11.1.1.3 The proposed amendments authorize the annual renewal fee of $30.00 (not to exceed $100) shall be paid to the District, of which $2.00 shall be paid to the Department of Environment and Energy

Rule 11.1.1.4 The proposed amendments authorize an emergency permit application fee of $250.00 (not to exceed $500) shall be paid to the District, of which $10.00 shall be paid to the Department of Environment and Energy

Copies of the full text of the proposed amendments to the rules may be obtained at, or by contacting, the Upper Elkhorn NRD, 301 North Harrison Street, O’Neill, Nebraska 68763, telephone number 402-336-3867. All persons are encouraged to attend the hearing and offer testimony. Written testimony may be presented at the hearing or may be delivered or mailed to the Upper Elkhorn NRD. If mailed or delivered, such testimony must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on November 24th, 2023.

Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids and services necessary for participation, by contacting the Upper Elkhorn NRD at the address or phone number listed above.

PUBLISH: November 1, 8 & 15, 2023

ZNEZ